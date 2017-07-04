Science, technology and society

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Materializing discourse analysis with James, Schmitt and LatourPalgrave Communications 3, 17039
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Introducing the nanoworld
Themis Prodromakis explains how to engage primary school students in nanotechnology — even outside the classroom.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 832
Comments and Opinion |
Reimagining physics
Julien Bobroff describes new ways to popularize fundamental and applied condensed-matter physics.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 496
Comments and Opinion | | open
“Is, ought, should”—scientists’ role in discourse on the ethical and social implications of science and technologyPalgrave Communications 3, 17006
Comments and Opinion |
Extra points for thermometry
Temperature measurement standards rely on highly reproducible states of matter — including eutectic points, as Jonathan Pearce explains.Nature Physics 13, 104
Comments and Opinion |
One more second
Every now and then, an extra second is added to an earthly year — a cause for trouble and debate, as Felicitas Arias has been witnessing.Nature Physics 12, 1178
Comments and Opinion | | open
Cyberweapons: an emerging global governance architecturePalgrave Communications 3, 16102