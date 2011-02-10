Science in culture

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Rhythm of the Sun
Choreographer Alexander Whitley, scientist Hugh Mortimer and educator Rachel Evans discuss the dance work 8 Minutes with Nature Astronomy.Nature Astronomy 1, 0160
News and Views |
Material witness: Is this holy relic preserved?Nature Materials 16, 503
Comments and Opinion |
Space exploration on your table
Dante Lauretta, Principal Investigator of the NASA OSIRIS-REx mission, discusses his experience with designing Xtronaut, a space-themed board game for the whole family.Nature Astronomy 1, 0107
Editorial |
Of knowledge and beauty
In 1664, Robert Boyle wrote: “So much admirable workmanship, as God hath displayed in the Universe, was never meant for eyes that willfully close themselves.” It is scientists' duty to make a convincing effort to ensure that this admirable workmanship is there for all to see.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 185
Comments and Opinion |
Chemists boldly go
Michael Donnay and Michelle Francl want chemists to share the stories behind the work they do, and not be afraid to identify the heroines and heroes — and their epic adventures — that paved the way.Nature Chemistry 9, 4–5
Comments and Opinion |
Strangers to fiction
Michelle Francl wonders if more chemists should be reading science fiction on the job.Nature Chemistry 8, 636–637