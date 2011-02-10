Science in culture

Definition

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Choreographer Alexander Whitley, scientist Hugh Mortimer and educator Rachel Evans discuss the dance work 8 Minutes with Nature Astronomy.

    • Marios Karouzos
    •  & May Chiao
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0160

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Dante Lauretta, Principal Investigator of the NASA OSIRIS-REx mission, discusses his experience with designing Xtronaut, a space-themed board game for the whole family.

    • Luca Maltagliati
    •  & Marios Karouzos
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0107

  • Editorial |

    In 1664, Robert Boyle wrote: “So much admirable workmanship, as God hath displayed in the Universe, was never meant for eyes that willfully close themselves.” It is scientists' duty to make a convincing effort to ensure that this admirable workmanship is there for all to see.

    Nature Nanotechnology 12, 185

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Michael Donnay and Michelle Francl want chemists to share the stories behind the work they do, and not be afraid to identify the heroines and heroes — and their epic adventures — that paved the way.

    • Michelle Francl
    •  & Michael Donnay
    Nature Chemistry 9, 4–5

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Michelle Francl wonders if more chemists should be reading science fiction on the job.

    • Michelle Francl
    Nature Chemistry 8, 636–637
All News & Comment