Latest Research and Reviews
De novo non-synonymous TBL1XR1 mutation alters Wnt signaling activityScientific Reports 7, 2888
Adolescence is the starting point of sex-dichotomous COMT genetic effectsTranslational Psychiatry 7, e1141
News and Comment
Former US mental-health chief leaves Google for start-up
Tom Insel will help to launch a company to analyse behaviour and mental illness using smartphone data.
Motor neuron disease: ALS and schizophrenia share genetic risk factorsNature Reviews Neurology 13, 258
Microglia and schizophrenia: where next?Molecular Psychiatry 22, 788–789
α5 nicotinic receptors link smoking to schizophrenia
A new study shows that nicotinic receptors activate a particular type of interneuron in the prefrontal cortex. Deficits in this relationship give rise to behavioral abnormalities similar to those associated with schizophrenia, which can be ameliorated by nicotine.Nature Medicine 23, 277–278
Prefrontal cortex: Down in frontNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 129