Scanning electron microscopy

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3078
Protocols |
Diverse protocols for correlative super-resolution fluorescence imaging and electron microscopy of chemically fixed samples
Four different techniques for preparing and acquiring super-resolution CLEM data sets on aldehyde-fixed specimens are provided: Tokuyasu cryosectioning; whole-cell mount; cell unroofing and platinum replication; and resin embedding and sectioning.Nature Protocols 12, 916–946
Research |
Automated synaptic connectivity inference for volume electron microscopy
SyConn is a computational framework that infers the synaptic wiring of neurons in volume electron microscopy data sets with machine learning. It has been applied to zebra finch, mouse and zebrafish neuronal tissue samples.Nature Methods 14, 435–442
Research | | open
Imaging of surface spin textures on bulk crystals by scanning electron microscopyScientific Reports 6, 37265
News and Comment
Correspondence |
Multicut brings automated neurite segmentation closer to human performanceNature Methods 14, 101–102
Research Highlights |
Imaging: UV-enhanced SEMNature Photonics 10, 431
Research Highlights |
Sensors and probes: Labeling nonprotein biomolecules for CLEMNature Methods 13, 548
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Zooming in on single tumor cellsNature Methods 13, 395
Research Highlights |
Microscopy: Speeding up connectome analysisNature Methods 12, 1116
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Optical clearing with a gentle touchNature Methods 12, 1010