Scaling laws

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Phase Diagram of Continuous Binary Nanoalloys: Size, Shape, and Segregation EffectsScientific Reports 7, 41990
Research | | open
A violation of universality in anomalous Fourier’s lawScientific Reports 6, 38823
Research |
Anomalous phonon scattering and elastic correlations in amorphous solids
Studies of the phonon damping mechanism in glasses reveal scaling with the wavevector k which is different from the traditionally assumed Rayleigh scattering. These findings are related to long-range correlations in the local stress.Nature Materials 15, 1177–1181
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Cell migration: Speed–persistence couplingNature Materials 14, 463
News and Views |
Materials science: Crack scene investigationNature Physics 9, 324