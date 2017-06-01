Sarcoma
A sarcoma is a cancer that arises from uncontrolled cell growth in tissues of mesodermal origins, such as connective tissue, bone, cartilage, fat or muscle. There are around 100 different subtypes of sarcoma that can be classified into three broad groups: soft tissue sarcoma; primary bone sarcoma; and gastro-intestinal stromal tumours.
HOXA7, HOXA9, and HOXA10 are differentially expressed in clival and sacral chordomasScientific Reports 7, 2032
Key advances: translation and location
Sarcoma in 2016: Evolving biological understanding and treatment of sarcomas
In 2016, novel findings on the role of predisposing gene variants in sarcoma oncogenesis were published, as well as studies addressing novel molecular classifications and results from randomized controlled trials highlighting successful new treatments. Herein, we discuss these meaningful advances.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 78–80
Sarcoma: Genetic determinants of sarcoma risk revealedNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 590
Sarcoma: Olaratumab — really a breakthrough for soft-tissue sarcomas?
In a recent study, the addition of olaratumab to doxorubicin chemotherapy for patients with soft-tissue sarcoma resulted in prolongation of progression-free survival by only 2.5 months, but an overall survival benefit of 11.8 months; the large disparity between these outcomes raises important questions. We discuss these results in relation to those of other trials, and the implications for sarcoma therapy.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 534–536
Epigenetics: Misdirecting methylation to drive oncogenesis
Lu et al. identify a potential mechanism driving chondroblastoma and sarcoma development in patients with lysine-to-methionine mutations in histone H3 at position 36 (H3K36M).Nature Reviews Cancer 16, 410
Sarcoma: Eribulin — a welcomed advanceNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 204