Saccades
A saccade is a biological process by which a rapid, small eye movement is made as the eye changes focus from one point to another within the visual field. Saccades generally are made towards stationary objects, but sometimes occur when the eyes need to catch up to a quickly moving target.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2311
Temporal dynamics of saccades explained by a self-paced processScientific Reports 7, 886
Spatiotopic updating facilitates perception immediately after saccadesScientific Reports 6, 34488
Monocular and Binocular Contributions to Oculomotor PlasticityScientific Reports 6, 31861
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Decision making: Flow chartingNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 444
Research Highlights |
Visual processing: An organizing wave?
Saccadic eye movements elicit travelling waves of neural activity in area V4 in macaques that might have a role in the reorganization of spatiotemporal visual information.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 122–123
News and Views |
The eye on the needle
Tiny gaze shifts, or microsaccades, have little function in the eye movement control system and were once thought to be suppressed during fine spatial judgements. A new study suggests that they are important for finely guided visuomotor tasks and may actively contribute to the acquisition of spatial information in the same way as do larger saccades.Nature Neuroscience 13, 1443–1444
News and Views |
Quick thinking: perceiving in a tenth of a blink of an eye
What is the minimal sensory processing time before we can make a decision about a stimulus? A study now reports that, for simple perceptual decisions, this can take as little as 30 ms.Nature Neuroscience 13, 279–280