Saccades

Definition

A saccade is a biological process by which a rapid, small eye movement is made as the eye changes focus from one point to another within the visual field. Saccades generally are made towards stationary objects, but sometimes occur when the eyes need to catch up to a quickly moving target.

Latest Research and Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Tiny gaze shifts, or microsaccades, have little function in the eye movement control system and were once thought to be suppressed during fine spatial judgements. A new study suggests that they are important for finely guided visuomotor tasks and may actively contribute to the acquisition of spatial information in the same way as do larger saccades.

    • Eileen Kowler
    •  & Han Collewijn
    Nature Neuroscience 13, 1443–1444
