RNAi therapy

Latest Research and Reviews
Overcoming cellular barriers for RNA therapeutics
Recent progress in delivering RNA therapeutics to the inside of cells might lead to more success in clinical applications.Nature Biotechnology 35, 222–229
The chemical evolution of oligonucleotide therapies of clinical utility
Refinements in the chemistries employed in oligonucleotide therapeutics have galvanized clinical progress. The complex interplay between chemical modifications and integration into sequence architecture is discussed in the context of antisense and small-interfering RNA drugs.Nature Biotechnology 35, 238–248
PolyMetformin combines carrier and anticancer activities for in vivo siRNA delivery
The anti-diabetic drug Metformin also possesses anti-tumour activity. Here, the authors synthesize polymeric Metformin-based nanoparticles that still exert intrinsic biological activity through AMPK and mTOR regulation and can systematically deliver VEGF siRNA, significantly reducing lung cancer growth in mice.Nature Communications 7, 11822
News and Comment
Dyslipidaemia: Promising results with siRNA against PCSK9Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 252
Alnylam, Dicerna tussle over RNAi techNature Biotechnology 33, 791
Startups on the menu: AlnylamNature Biotechnology 32, 866