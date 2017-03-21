RNA vaccines

Latest Research and Reviews
Zika virus protection by a single low-dose nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccination
A single, low-dose intradermal immunization with lipid-nanoparticle-encapsulated nucleoside-modified mRNA encoding the pre-membrane and envelope glycoproteins of Zika virus protects both mice and rhesus macaques against infection and elicits rapid and long-lasting neutralizing antibody responses.Nature 543, 248–251
Systemic RNA delivery to dendritic cells exploits antiviral defence for cancer immunotherapy
The development of a nanoparticle RNA vaccine is reported that preferentially targets dendritic cells after systemic administration, and is shown to provide durable interferon-α-dependent antigen-specific immunity in mouse tumour models; initial results in advanced melanoma patients indicate potential efficacy in humans.Nature 534, 396–401
mRNA-based therapeutics — developing a new class of drugs
The therapeutic potential of in vitro-transcribed mRNA (IVT mRNA) extends from prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines to applications such as protein replacement and genome engineering. In this Review, the authors describe the recent developments in the IVT mRNA field, discuss the class-specific challenges with regards to translating IVT mRNA into a biopharmaceutical, and provide an overview of IVT mRNA drugs in development for different indications.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 13, 759–780
Cancer immunotherapy: exploiting neoepitopesCell Research 25, 887–888
An mRNA vaccine for influenza
An influenza vaccine made of stabilized mRNA may allow vaccine design and manufacture to keep pace with viral evolution.Nature Biotechnology 30, 1202–1204
Vaccines: Self-amplifying RNA in lipid nanoparticles: a next-generation vaccine?Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 11, 748–749
Translating mRNA vaccines
CureVac and the Friedrich Loeffler Institute have in vivo evidence that an mRNA-based vaccine can prevent influenza A infection. The results provide proof of concept for the company's vaccine platform in infectious disease, and Sanofi has options to the technology.
mRNA vaccines to prevent influenza A infection
Vaccination with a mixture of protamine-complexed mRNAs could help prevent influenza A infection.
FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 ligand (FLT3LG)
Mouse studies suggest FLT3LG could help increase the potency of naked RNA vaccines.