RNA vaccines are composed of the nucleic acid RNA, which encode antigen genes of an infectious agent. When administered to host cells, the RNA is translated into protein antigens that elicit protective immunity against the infectious agent.

  Research

    A single, low-dose intradermal immunization with lipid-nanoparticle-encapsulated nucleoside-modified mRNA encoding the pre-membrane and envelope glycoproteins of Zika virus protects both mice and rhesus macaques against infection and elicits rapid and long-lasting neutralizing antibody responses.

Nature 543, 248–251

    • Norbert Pardi
    • , Michael J. Hogan
    • , Rebecca S. Pelc
    • , Hiromi Muramatsu
    • , Hanne Andersen
    • , Christina R. DeMaso
    • , Kimberly A. Dowd
    • , Laura L. Sutherland
    • , Richard M. Scearce
    • , Robert Parks
    • , Wendeline Wagner
    • , Alex Granados
    • , Jack Greenhouse
    • , Michelle Walker
    • , Elinor Willis
    • , Jae-Sung Yu
    • , Charles E. McGee
    • , Gregory D. Sempowski
    • , Barbara L. Mui
    • , Ying K. Tam
    • , Yan-Jang Huang
    • , Dana Vanlandingham
    • , Veronica M. Holmes
    • , Harikrishnan Balachandran
    • , Sujata Sahu
    • , Michelle Lifton
    • , Stephen Higgs
    • , Scott E. Hensley
    • , Thomas D. Madden
    • , Michael J. Hope
    • , Katalin Karikó
    • , Sampa Santra
    • , Barney S. Graham
    • , Mark G. Lewis
    • , Theodore C. Pierson
    • , Barton F. Haynes
    •  & Drew Weissman
    Nature 543, 248–251

  Research

    The development of a nanoparticle RNA vaccine is reported that preferentially targets dendritic cells after systemic administration, and is shown to provide durable interferon-α-dependent antigen-specific immunity in mouse tumour models; initial results in advanced melanoma patients indicate potential efficacy in humans.

Nature 534, 396–401

    • Lena M. Kranz
    • , Mustafa Diken
    • , Heinrich Haas
    • , Sebastian Kreiter
    • , Carmen Loquai
    • , Kerstin C. Reuter
    • , Martin Meng
    • , Daniel Fritz
    • , Fulvia Vascotto
    • , Hossam Hefesha
    • , Christian Grunwitz
    • , Mathias Vormehr
    • , Yves Hüsemann
    • , Abderraouf Selmi
    • , Andreas N. Kuhn
    • , Janina Buck
    • , Evelyna Derhovanessian
    • , Richard Rae
    • , Sebastian Attig
    • , Jan Diekmann
    • , Robert A. Jabulowsky
    • , Sandra Heesch
    • , Jessica Hassel
    • , Peter Langguth
    • , Stephan Grabbe
    • , Christoph Huber
    • , Özlem Türeci
    •  & Ugur Sahin
    Nature 534, 396–401

  Reviews

    The therapeutic potential of in vitro-transcribed mRNA (IVT mRNA) extends from prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines to applications such as protein replacement and genome engineering. In this Review, the authors describe the recent developments in the IVT mRNA field, discuss the class-specific challenges with regards to translating IVT mRNA into a biopharmaceutical, and provide an overview of IVT mRNA drugs in development for different indications.

Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 13, 759–780

    • Ugur Sahin
    • , Katalin Karikó
    •  & Özlem Türeci
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 13, 759–780
