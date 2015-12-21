Research |
Computing in mammalian cells with nucleic acid strand exchange
By adapting DNA strand displacement and exchange reactions to mammalian cells, DNA circuitry is developed that can directly interact with a native mRNA.
RNA nanotechnology is a branch of nanotechnology concerned with the design, study and application of synthetic structures based on RNA. RNA nanotechnology takes advantage of the physical and chemical properties of RNA rather than the genetic information it carries.
The rational design of nucleic acid nanostructures requires building blocks that can be predictably combined into a uniform structure. Here, the authors present a designed RNA building block able to self-assemble into a homo-octameric cube.
Nucleic acids possess a number of properties that can be beneficial for the fabrication of nanomaterials. Here, the authors present an enzymatically synthesised RNA membrane, and show how its physical properties can be controlled by changes to base-pairing.
RNA can be designed and manipulated to form well-defined structures with useful functions. This article reviews the synthesis of RNA nanoparticles, the applications of such nanoparticles in nanomedicine, and future challenges for the field of RNA nanotechnology.
Three-dimensional nanoscale scaffolds can be self-assembled from RNA with precise control over their shape, size and composition.
Novoa, Mason and Mattick propose to use phage display technology and direct sequencing through nanopores to facilitate systematic interrogation of RNA modifications.
Researchers clash over RNA's ability to produce crystalline nanoparticles.
An RNA nanocube can self-assemble isothermally during in vitro transcription.
