Latest Research and Reviews
Pwp2 mediates UTP-B assembly via two structurally independent domainsScientific Reports 7, 3170
Crystal structures of U6 snRNA-specific terminal uridylyltransferase
After transcription the 3′-end of U6 snRNA is oligo-uridylylated by the terminal uridylyltransferase TUT1. Here the authors present the crystal structure of human TUT1 and give insights into the mechanism of 3′-end uridylylation by the enzyme.Nature Communications 8, 15788
RNA fate determination through cotranscriptional adenosine methylation and microprocessor binding
Microprocessor components Dgcr8 and Drosha associate with transcriptionally active coding and noncoding genes in a Mettl3-dependent manner and, upon temperature stress, relocate to heat-shock genes, where they mark mRNAs for subsequent degradation.
RNA phase transitions in repeat expansion disorders
Nucleotide repeat expansions create templates for multivalent base-pairing, which causes RNA to undergo a sol–gel phase transition and may explain the formation of nuclear RNA foci that are commonly observed in several neurological and neuromuscular diseases.Nature 546, 243–247
Structure of the Cpf1 endonuclease R-loop complex after target DNA cleavage
The structure of Cpf1, a CRISPR–Cas/RNA-guided nuclease, is presented with a three-stranded RNA–DNA loop after cleavage, providing insight into its working mechanism.
R2TP/Prefoldin-like component RUVBL1/RUVBL2 directly interacts with ZNHIT2 to regulate assembly of U5 small nuclear ribonucleoprotein
The R2TP/Prefoldin-like cochaperone complex is involved in the assembly of a number of protein complexes. Here the authors provide evidence that RUVBL1/RUVBL2, subunits of that cochaperone complex, directly interact with ZNHIT2 to regulate assembly of U5 small ribonucleoprotein.Nature Communications 8, 15615
News and Comment
Distinct mechanisms obviate the potentially toxic effects of inverted-repeat Alu elements on cellular RNA metabolism
Two new studies show that RNA-binding proteins can mediate distinct and beneficial effects to cells by binding to the extensive double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) structures of inverted-repeat Alu elements (IRAlus). One study reports stress-induced export of the 110-kDa isoform of the adenosine deaminase acting on RNA 1 protein (ADAR1p110) to the cytoplasm, where it binds IRAlus so as to protect many mRNAs encoding anti-apoptotic proteins from degradation. The other study demonstrates that binding of the nuclear helicase DHX9 to IRAlus embedded within RNAs minimizes defects in RNA processing.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 496–498
Charting the unknown epitranscriptome
Novoa, Mason and Mattick propose to use phage display technology and direct sequencing through nanopores to facilitate systematic interrogation of RNA modifications.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 339–340
RNA decay: The anti-apoptotic function of ADAR1
An isoform of the RNA-editing protein ADAR1 is shown to be activated through nuclear export in response to cellular stress and to protect anti-apoptotic mRNAs from Staufen 1-mediated decay.
Genetic testing: The diagnostic power of RNA-seq
Protein degradation: DCAFinating splicing
Chemical control of protein homeostasis and induction of protein destabilization are emerging therapeutic strategies. Two recent studies identify a set of sulfonamides that can modulate the CRL4DCAF15 E3 ligase complex to target the splicing factor RBM39 for proteasomal degradation.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 575–576
DNA Damage Response: RNA m6A regulates DNA repair