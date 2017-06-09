Research | | open
RNA folding
RNA folding is the process by which a linear ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecule acquires secondary structure through intra-molecular interactions. The folded domains of RNA molecules are often the sites of specific interactions with proteins in forming RNAprotein (ribonucleoprotein) complexes.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3170
Engineering Structurally Interacting RNA (sxRNA)Scientific Reports 7, 45393
Protocols |
Using hiCLIP to identify RNA duplexes that interact with a specific RNA-binding protein
hiCLIP is an NGS-based method for identifying RNA duplexes that interact with an RNA-binding protein of interest. A unique feature is the inclusion of a linker that allows both parts of the duplex to be identified with certainty.Nature Protocols 12, 611–637
Reviews |
RNA modifications and structures cooperate to guide RNA–protein interactions
The chemical modifications and structural features of mRNAs are highly dynamic. Together, they regulate the composition and function of the transcriptome by shaping RNA–protein interactions at different stages of the gene expression process.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 202–210
Research |
Structures of riboswitch RNA reaction states by mix-and-inject XFEL serial crystallography
Femtosecond XFEL crystallography is used to identify dynamic changes in the adenine riboswitch aptamer domain, with at least four states identified in real time, two in the apo form before binding and two with the ligand bound.Nature 541, 242–246
Visualizing the formation of an RNA folding intermediate through a fast highly modular secondary structure switch
Short-lived RNA folding intermediates have important roles in the folding of RNA. Here, the authors combine 15N relaxation dispersion NMR with chemical probing to visualise one of these intermediates, and are able to show it is a secondary structural switch, that might help with folding.Nature Communications 7, ncomms11768
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Non-coding RNA: Pri-miRNA processing: structure is keyNature Reviews Genetics 18, 145
Research Highlights |
Translation: Smoothening the coding sequence for translation
A new mechanism of controlling translation initiation depends on DEAD-box RNA helicases and on RNA structures, including those present in coding sequences.
Research Highlights |
RNA structure: Widening the probeNature Chemical Biology 13, 1
Research Highlights |
RNA structure: Know when to fold 'emNature Chemical Biology 12, 989
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: Topographical transcriptomes
Three experimental methods generate global maps of in vivo RNA interactions.Nature Methods 13, 544–545
Research Highlights |
Bacterial pathogenesis: Yersinia RNA feels the heatNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 477