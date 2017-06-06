RNA

Definition

RNA (ribonucleic acid) is a nucleic acid polymer where the carbohydrate is ribose. RNA is generally single-stranded, as DNA is transcribed by RNA polymerases into mRNA (messenger RNA), which is read by ribosomes to generate protein (translation). Biologically active RNAs, including transport, ribosomal and small nuclear RNA (tRNA, rRNA, snRNAs) fold into unique structures guided by complementary pairing between nucleotide bases.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment