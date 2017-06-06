News and Views |
RNA
RNA (ribonucleic acid) is a nucleic acid polymer where the carbohydrate is ribose. RNA is generally single-stranded, as DNA is transcribed by RNA polymerases into mRNA (messenger RNA), which is read by ribosomes to generate protein (translation). Biologically active RNAs, including transport, ribosomal and small nuclear RNA (tRNA, rRNA, snRNAs) fold into unique structures guided by complementary pairing between nucleotide bases.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Pwp2 mediates UTP-B assembly via two structurally independent domainsScientific Reports 7, 3170
Research |
RNA fate determination through cotranscriptional adenosine methylation and microprocessor binding
Microprocessor components Dgcr8 and Drosha associate with transcriptionally active coding and noncoding genes in a Mettl3-dependent manner and, upon temperature stress, relocate to heat-shock genes, where they mark mRNAs for subsequent degradation.
Research |
Structural basis for high-affinity fluorophore binding and activation by RNA Mango
A crystal structure of the RNA aptamer Mango bound to a thiazole orange–derived fluorophore reveals a three-tiered G-quadruplex structure, which, together with three flap-like nucleotides, constrains the fluorophore into its active conformation.
Research |
Ensemble cryo-EM elucidates the mechanism of translation fidelity
Structural ensembles of the 70S ribosome bound to cognate or near-cognate charged tRNAs in complex with EF-Tu illustrate the crucial role of the nucleotide G530 in decoding of mRNA, and demonstrate that translational fidelity results from direct control of GTPase by the decoding centre.Nature 546, 113–117
Research | | open
Tailing and degradation of Argonaute-bound small RNAs protect the genome from uncontrolled RNAi
While RNA interference is a highly conserved mechanism of gene regulation, how Argonaute-bound small RNAs are targeted for degradation is not well understood. Here the authors show that Cid14 and Cid16 target Argonaute-bound small RNAs for degradation and protect the genome from uncontrolled RNAi activity.Nature Communications 8, 15332
News and Comment
News and Views |
RNA base-pairing drives phase transitions
Research Highlights |
Evolutionary genetics: Fantastic beasts — cephalopod RNA recodingNature Reviews Genetics 18, 329
Research Highlights |
RNA: Translated circular RNAsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 272–273
Research Highlights |
mRNA localization: If you have to ASHNature Chemical Biology 13, 243
News and Views |
Nusinersen, an antisense oligonucleotide drug for spinal muscular atrophy
Nusinersen (Spinraza) is a recently approved drug for treating spinal muscular atrophy. Approval of nusinersen may signal new opportunities for using antisense oligonucleotides as treatments for devastating neurological diseases.Nature Neuroscience 20, 497–499