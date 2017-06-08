Featured
News and Views |
Antiplatelet therapy: New score for predicting bleeding risk after DAPTNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 321–322
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News and Views |
Rheumatoid arthritis: Forward and reverse inheritance — the yin and the yang
The theory of Mendelian inheritance states that half our genes are maternal and half are paternal. This view is incomplete, as maternal–fetal exchange creates a legacy of non-native cells within an individual that can affect their health for better or worse, including contributing to their risk of developing autoimmune disease.
Research Highlights |
Risk factors: Susceptibility allele identified in RHD
Research Highlights |
Acute coronary syndromes: Risk of acute MI with NSAID use
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Gender-specific factors in cancer susceptibilityNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372
Comments and Opinion |
Prevalence and the risk factors for visual impairment in age-related macular degenerationEye 31, 846–855