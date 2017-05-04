Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction

Latest Research and Reviews
A high-glucose diet affects Achilles tendon healing in ratsScientific Reports 7, 780
RNA structure: Widening the probeNature Chemical Biology 13, 1
News and Views |
Removing roadblocks to deep sequencing of modified RNAs
By removing modified nucleotides that block reverse transcriptase, two methods have now made tRNAs amenable to RNA-seq.Nature Methods 12, 821–822
Transplantation: Biomarkers in transplantation—the devil is in the detail
Numerous studies have suggested the utility of non-invasive molecular biomarkers to monitor recipients of kidney transplants. A new correlation-based algorithm using stepwise analysis of gene expression data from peripheral blood samples, claiming to detect subclinical, and predict clinical acute allograft rejection, requires corroboration before testing in prospective validation studies.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 204–205
Genetics: Single-cell genetics
Single-cell measurements enable more sophisticated studies of the genetic basis of gene expression phenotypes.Nature Methods 10, 820
Gene expresion: Cellular hierarchies by single-cell RT-qPCRNature Methods 10, 1147
PCR: paths to sensitivity
Careful strategizing helps make PCR sensitive enough for the most challenging experiments.Nature Methods 11, 241–245