Reproductive techniques

Mitochondrial diseases
Mitochondrial diseases are a group of genetic disorders that are characterized by mutations in nuclear or mitochondrial DNA. This Primer discusses the mechanisms underlying the development of mitochondrial diseases, in addition to the diagnosis, prevention and management of these disorders.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16080
Activation of the epithelial Na+ channel triggers prostaglandin E2 release and production required for embryo implantation
Activation of the epithelial Na+ channel ENaC in mouse endometrium triggers Ca2+ influx and upregulation of cyclooxygenase 2, an enzyme key for prostaglandin production and for embryo implantation.Nature Medicine 18, 1112–1117
Analysing the sperm epigenome: roles in early embryogenesis and assisted reproduction
Aberrant epigenetic mechanisms have been implicated in impaired spermatogenesis, abnormal semen parameters and idiopathic male fertility. This Review covers the unique features of sperm chromatin, the methods used to analyse epigenetics in sperm and the possible roles of the sperm epigenome in early embryo development and assisted reproduction.Nature Reviews Urology 9, 609–619
IBD: Assisted reproductive technology less successful in ulcerative colitis
Women are counselled that surgery for ulcerative colitis leads to infertility and that they could require assisted reproductive technology (ART) to conceive. But how successful is ART, compared with women who do not have a history of ulcerative colitis? New data suggests that ART is less effective in women with ulcerative colitis, but its success is not reduced after surgery to treat the disease.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 318–320
Innovation: ZP2-coated beads decoy spermNature Reviews Urology 13, 368
Male factor infertility: Vasectomy reversal successful with same female partner
Male factor infertility: Prediction models for assisted reproductive technology
A new model that predicts in vitro fertilization outcomes is planned by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology based on US data. However, the proposed model ignores important variables and does not address the most important clinical outcome: the birth of a healthy baby to a healthy mother.Nature Reviews Urology 11, 492–493
Male factor infertility: Sperm morphology indicates sperm functional status
Male factor infertility: Standardized diagram improves testicular cell identificationNature Reviews Urology 10, 496