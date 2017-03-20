Reproductive signs and symptoms
Definition
Reproductive signs and symptoms are signs and symptoms associated with diseases of the reproductive system. For example, men with testicular cancer are likely to have one or more lumps in either or both testes and could experience lower abdominal pain.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Pregnancy: Fetal signalling initiates parturitionNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 505
Research Highlights |
Andrology: Unique insight into the physiological functions of testosteroneNature Reviews Urology 10, 616