Reproductive endocrinology: Cycling through the menstrual cycle — an out-of-body experience
A recent advance has led to the development of microfluidically linked microphysiological culture systems that mimic the complex dynamics and interdependent physiology of the various organs that comprise the female reproductive tract. This microfluidic culture platform offers an unprecedented way to study female reproductive biology and develop new reproductive therapeutics.
Reproductive endocrinology: Puberty timing and cancer risk
Reproductive endocrinology: Potential new therapy for hot flushesNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 314
Prevention: PFMT reduces the incidence of pelvic-organ-prolapse symptomsNature Reviews Urology 14, 132
Neuroendocrinology in 2016: Neuroendocrine control of metabolism and reproduction
Neuroendocrine networks were previously perceived mainly as transcriptionally controlled, neural regulatory pathways that are centred at the hypothalamus. However, multisystemic circuits encompassing the brain and peripheral tissues have now been uncovered that involve nonneuronal cells and nontranscriptional regulatory mechanisms, with previously unidentified functions, such as reward and behaviour. Several developments in 2016 have helped to consolidate these new advances.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 67–68
Reproductive immunology: B cells, be shells?
B cells may protect against pre-term labour by responding to IL-33.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 2–3