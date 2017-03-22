Reporter genes
Reporter genes are genes that enable the detection or measurement of gene expression. They can be fused to regulatory sequences or genes of interest to report expression location or levels. Reporter genes include genes that code for fluorescent protein and enzymes that convert invisible substrates to luminescent or coloured products.
Non-invasive imaging using reporter genes altering cellular water permeability
Magnetic resonance imaging combined with molecular reporters can visualise cellular functions in intact organisms. Here Mukherjee et al. present a cellular imaging approach based on intracellular changes in water diffusion using human aquaporin 1 gene as a genetically encoded reporter for MRI.Nature Communications 7, 13891
A reconstituted cell-free assay for the evaluation of the intrinsic activity of purified human ribosomes
This protocol assesses ribosomes purified from human cells for their ability to translate reporter mRNAs in a fractionated rabbit reticulocyte lysate assay. It may help shed light on the function of specialized ribosomes.Nature Protocols 11, 1309–1325
Quantitative assessment of fluorescent proteins
This Analysis provides a head-to-head comparison of >40 monomeric fluorescent proteins in terms of photophysical properties, photostability and performance in fusions to help users choose the best-performing tools.Nature Methods 13, 557–562
Gene expression: Bundled reporter gene assaysNature Methods 13, 547
Pancreatic cancer: A new model for imaging tumour progressionNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 436–437
Model organisms: Expanding GFP utility beyond imagingNature Methods 12, 910
Model organisms: Pre- and postsynaptic activity reportersNature Methods 12, 490
Neuroscience: Intersectional tools for mouse neuroscienceNature Methods 12, 388
Stem cells: disease models that show and tellNature Methods 12, 111–114