Renewable energy

11% efficiency solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells with copper(II/I) hole transport materials
Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.Nature Communications 8, 15390
Temperature-regulated guest admission and release in microporous materials
Regulating guest access and release in porous materials remains an important goal. Here, May and colleagues elucidate the mechanism by which guest admission can be temperature-regulated in typical microporous materials, and experimentally exploit this process to achieve appreciable and reversible hydrogen storage.Nature Communications 8, 15777
Directing solar photons to sustainably meet food, energy, and water needsScientific Reports 7, 3134
One-Year stable perovskite solar cells by 2D/3D interface engineering
Up-scaling represents a key challenge for photovoltaics based on metal halide perovskites. Using a composite of 2D and 3D perovskites in combination with a printable carbon black/graphite counter electrode; Grancini et al., report 11.2% efficient modules stable over 10,000 hours.Nature Communications 8, 15684
Ultrafast terahertz snapshots of excitonic Rydberg states and electronic coherence in an organometal halide perovskite
The generation of bound electron and hole pairs—excitons—is a key process in photovoltaic technologies, yet it is challenging to follow their initial dynamics. Here, Luo et al. probe the Rydberg eigenstates that characterize the excitonic transport and coherent conversion in a perovskite material.Nature Communications 8, 15565
Microbial fuel cells: Running on gas
Methane is an abundant energy source that is used for power generation in thermal power plants via combustion, but direct conversion to electricity in fuel cells remains challenging. Now, a microbial fuel cell is demonstrated to efficiently convert methane directly to current by careful selection of a consortium of microorganisms.Nature Energy 2, 17093
Offshore wind: Decommissioning plansNature Energy 2, 17098
Perovskite solar cells: Shedding light on film crystallization
A study on the formation of methylammonium lead iodide perovskite films reveals that light illumination influences the crystallization kinetics, therefore affecting the final photovoltaic performance of these materials.
Crystalline silicon solar cells: Better than ever
Silicon-based photovoltaics dominate the market. A study now sets a new record efficiency for large-area crystalline silicon solar cells, placing the theoretical efficiency limits within reach.Nature Energy 2, 17067
Solar hydrogen generation: Exceeding 100% efficiency
Multiple exciton generation, in which two electron–hole pairs are generated from the absorption of one high-energy photon, has been demonstrated to improve efficiency in quantum-dot-based solar cells. Now, a photoelectrochemical system using PbS quantum dots is shown to drive hydrogen evolution with external quantum efficiency over 100%.Nature Energy 2, 17072
Balancing optimization and innovation
Disruption is often a bad word in established industries, and electricity generation is no exception. But with silicon solar cells getting ever closer to efficiency limits, innovative solutions are needed.Nature Energy 2, 17082