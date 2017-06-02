Rehabilitation

Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Cell-based secondary prevention of childbirth-induced pelvic floor trauma
A substantial number of women have pelvic floor dysfunction, resulting in urinary and/or faecal incontinence, often many years after vaginal delivery. In this Review, the authors describe the potential of regenerative medicine to repair and regenerate pelvic floor muscles and thus prevent, or ameliorate the symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 373–385
News and Comment
News and Views |
Stroke: Long-term outcome of endovascular therapy for ischaemic stroke
In patients with acute ischaemic stroke resulting from anterior circulation occlusion, endovascular therapy provides greater long-term benefits than does intravenous tissue plasminogen activator. However, further improvement of systems of care and research regarding adjunct therapies is still needed.
Research Highlights |
Spinal cord injury: Insights into life expectancy after spinal cord injuryNature Reviews Neurology 13, 258
Research Highlights |
Prevention: PFMT reduces the incidence of pelvic-organ-prolapse symptomsNature Reviews Urology 14, 132
Comments and Opinion |
A review of 145 234 ophthalmic patient episodes lost to follow-upEye 31, 422–429
Research Highlights |
Stroke: Virtual reality no better than simple recreational activity in stroke recoveryNature Reviews Neurology 12, 432