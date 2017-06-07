Regulatory networks
In biology, regulatory networks are sets of macromolecules, mostly proteins and RNAs, that interact to control the level of expression of various genes in a given genome. The main players in regulatory networks are DNA-binding proteins, also called transcription factors as they modulate the first step in gene expression.
Latest Research and Reviews
Exploratory adaptation in large random networks
Recent works suggest that cellular networks may respond to novel challenges on the time-scale of cellular lifetimes through large-scale perturbation of gene expression and convergence to a new state. Here, the authors demonstrate the theoretical feasibility of exploratory adaptation in cellular networks by showing that convergence to new states depends on known features of these networks.Nature Communications 8, 14826
Reviews |
Functional variomics and network perturbation: connecting genotype to phenotype in cancer
The abundance and heterogeneity of mutations in cancer create challenges for understanding their effects, but such functional characterization will be crucial for optimizing clinical care. In this Review, the authors discuss diverse computational tools and systems biology experimental strategies for elucidating the functional effects of cancer mutations, including consequences on gene regulation, protein structure and local and global perturbations of molecular interaction networks.
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Genomics: CRISPR screens tackle the noncoding genomeNature Methods 13, 974
Research Highlights |
Cognitive neuroscience: Getting over yourselfNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 336
Research Highlights |
Systems biology: MoA on DeMANDNature Reviews Genetics 16, 498–499
Research Highlights |
Disease genetics: Network effects of disease mutationsNature Reviews Genetics 16, 317
Comments and Opinion |
Response to Letter of Correspondence – Bastiaens et al.Nature Biotechnology 33, 339–342
News and Views |
RNA sequencing in situ
Using a cell as an RNA sequencing chip enables spatial analyses of the transcriptome at subcellular resolution.Nature Biotechnology 32, 543–544