Refractive errors

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Phenotypic and genotypic correlation between myopia and intelligenceScientific Reports 7, 45977
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Effect of pregnancy in myopia progression: the SUN cohort
Comments and Opinion |
Intraocular lens exchange for high myopia in pseudophakic childrenEye 30, 1199–1203
Comments and Opinion | | open
Effectiveness study of atropine for progressive myopia in EuropeansEye 30, 998–1004
Comments and Opinion |
Change in choroidal thickness and the relationship with accommodation following myopic excimer laser surgeryEye 30, 972–978