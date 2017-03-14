Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Correlations between TBL1XR1 and recurrence of colorectal cancerScientific Reports 7, 44275
News and Comment
News and Views |
Surgery: Green light given for laparoscopic surgery for rectal cancer
Randomized trial data support the use of laparoscopic surgery for colon cancer; however, such evidence was lacking for rectal cancer. Now, the COLOR II randomized trial gives minimally invasive resection of rectal cancer the 'green light', answering the question 'should laparoscopic surgery be used?' The new key question is 'who should be performing laparoscopic surgery for rectal cancer?'Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 12, 375–376
Research Highlights |
Rectal cancer: What surgery is best?
Research Highlights |
Targeted therapies: EXPERT-C 5 years on: the predictive role of TP53 statusNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 11, 500
Research Highlights |
Gastrointestinal cancer: Adjuvant FOLFOX improves DFS in patients with rectal cancerNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 11, 624
News and Views |
Rectal cancer: Is 'watch and wait' a safe option for rectal cancer?
The standard treatment for stage III rectal cancer is chemoradiation followed by radical surgery. Recent trials have recommended a 'watch and wait' approach for patients who achieve a complete clinical response. A new study reports that 51% of patients who achieved a sustained complete clinical response did not require radical surgery.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 10, 698–700