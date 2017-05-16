Reconstruction

Reviews |
An overview of female-to-male gender-confirming surgery
Gender transition can substantially improve quality-of-life in individuals with gender dysphoria, and various surgical options are available for female-to-male (FtM) transition, including facial and chest masculinization, body contouring, and genital surgery. In this Review, the authors describe the management of these patients, with a particular emphasis on the surgical techniques used, and consider developments that might improve outcomes for FtM patients in the future.