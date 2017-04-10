Recombinant vaccine
A recombinant vaccine is a vaccine produced through recombinant DNA technology. This involves inserting the DNA encoding an antigen (such as a bacterial surface protein) that stimulates an immune response into bacterial or mammalian cells, expressing the antigen in these cells and then purifying it from them.
Escherichia coli-derived virus-like particles in vaccine developmentnpj Vaccines 2, 3
A chikungunya fever vaccine utilizing an insect-specific virus platform
New vaccine approaches that safely elicit immunity are needed to protect against infectious disease. Erasmus et al. report their development of an insect-virus-based platform that they use to engineer a protective vaccine against chikungunya fever.Nature Medicine 23, 192–199
In vitro reconstitution of B cell receptor–antigen interactions to evaluate potential vaccine candidates
This protocol describes an immunogen evaluation pipeline containing two main components that enable vaccine candidates to be rank-ordered.Nature Protocols 11, 193–213
The case for semi-mandatory HPV vaccination in ChinaNature Biotechnology 31, 590–591
Selecting antigens for cancer vaccines
A cancer vaccine is streamlined by identifying a small set of potent immunogens in a tumor cDNA library.Nature Biotechnology 30, 328–329
Hepatitis: Hepatitis E vaccination—is HEV 239 the breakthrough?
No approved vaccine is currently available against hepatitis E virus (HEV), which can cause acute hepatitis E. A large-scale phase III study involving more than 100,000 Chinese adults has reported that the recombinant HEV vaccine, HEV 239, prevented acute hepatitis E with a vaccine efficacy of 94–100%.
Vaccines: New vaccine platform?
Yeast platform to express protein
Preventive medicine: A new hepatitis E vaccine
A phase-III trial in China shows that the recombinant vaccine HEV 239 is safe and effective in the prevention of hepatitis E