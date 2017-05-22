Randomized controlled trials
Randomized controlled trials are clinical trials in which at least two interventions — the test treatment and a control treatment — are simultaneously evaluated in two or more arms of the trial, with enrolment into each arm determined by a random process that ensures freedom from bias. They have been the gold-standard of clinical trials for decades.
Vasculitis: A CLEAR argument for targeting complement in ANCA vasculitis
Mechanistic studies have implicated the alternative complement pathway, specifically C5a receptor activation, in the pathogenesis of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis. Results from a phase 2 trial suggest that C5a receptor blockade could enable the reduced use or complete withdrawal of steroids from induction protocols.
Glomerular disease: Targeted steroid therapy for IgA nephropathy
Encouraging preliminary data from the NEFIGAN trial suggest that a novel oral formulation of budesonide might reduce disease progression in IgA nephropathy. This formulation releases corticosteroid in the distal small intestine and colon, so is thought to directly target the mucosal element of the pathogenesis of the disease.
Reproductive endocrinology: Potential new therapy for hot flushesNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 314
Diarrhoea: Low-cost rotavirus vaccine shows efficacy in Niger
Trial watch: Insulin initiation for type 2 diabetes mellitus in primary care
Enhanced insulin initiation in primary care is associated with improvements in glycaemic control without deterioration in emotional well-being, according to recent results from an Australian randomized controlled trial of a novel model of care that incorporates theory-based change and an enhanced role for nurse practitioners.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 317–318