News and Views |
Quantum chemistry
Quantum chemistry applies quantum mechanics to the theoretical study of chemical systems. It aims, in principle, to solve the Schrödinger equation for the system under scrutiny; however, its complexity for all but the simplest of atoms or molecules requires simplifying assumptions and approximations, creating a trade-off between accuracy and computational cost.
Featured
- Nature Chemistry 9, 506–507
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Coherent ultrafast lattice-directed reaction dynamics of triiodide anion photodissociation
Dissociative reactions in the solid state are prone to sample damage. Now, improved sample handling and measurement conditions enable the study of the dissociative reaction of a model triatomic system in the solid state on ultrafast timescales, revealing the significant impact of lattice coordination on the reaction pathway.Nature Chemistry 9, 516–522
Research |
Directly probing anisotropy in atom–molecule collisions through quantum scattering resonances
Atom–molecule interactions are orientation-dependent. Now the anisotropy of He–H2 interactions has been probed by measuring how the associated quantum scattering resonances respond to tuning of the H2 rotational state.Nature Physics 13, 35–38
Research | | open
Kitaev exchange and field-induced quantum spin-liquid states in honeycomb α-RuCl3Scientific Reports 6, 37925
Research | | open
Electronic Properties of Cyclacenes from TAO-DFTScientific Reports 6, 37249
News and Comment
News and Views |
Photochemistry: Caught in the act
Femtochemistry, the real-time study of reactions on a timescale that captures the molecular and atomic activity involved, has traditionally been performed in the gas or liquid phase. It has now been extended to the solid state in a study that highlights how a controlled reaction environment can place steric constraints on the motions of photoproducts.Nature Chemistry 9, 506–507
Research Highlights |
Quantum chemistry: DFT's midlife crisisNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0019
News and Views |
Cold molecular collisions: Same object, different symmetry
Cold collisions between hydrogen molecules and helium atoms reveal how the change from spherical to non-spherical symmetry creates a quantum scattering resonance.
News and Views |
Molecular physics: Subradiance spectroscopy
Subradiant states have remained elusive since their prediction sixty years ago, but they have now been uncovered in ultracold molecules, where they could prove useful for ultra-high precision spectroscopy.Nature Physics 11, 14–15
Research Highlights |
Headache reliefNature Materials 13, 843
Research Highlights |
Bonding analysis: United they are strongNature Chemistry 5, 896