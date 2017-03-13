Research | | open
Quantum cascade lasers
Quantum cascade lasers are made up of many thin layers of semiconductor. An injected electron makes a small energy transition as it moves from one layer to the next, emitting light on each cascade. Because the energy steps are small, quantum cascade lasers can produce long-wavelength mid-infrared or terahertz radiation.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 44284
Research | | open
High efficiency quantum cascade laser frequency combScientific Reports 7, 43806
Research | | open
High-temperature operation of broadband bidirectional terahertz quantum-cascade lasersScientific Reports 6, 32978
Research |
Phase-locked laser arrays through global antenna mutual coupling
Two-dimensional arrays of short-cavity surface-emitting THz quantum cascade lasers are phase-locked to each other via mutual coupling. A directive beam on the order of 10° divergence and a maximum slope efficiency of 450 mW A−1 is achieved.Nature Photonics 10, 541–546
Research | | open
Active mode locking of quantum cascade lasers in an external ring cavity
Compact, integrated mode-locked lasers can produce ultrashort pulses of light in the visible and near infrared, but are more difficult to achieve in the mid-infrared. Here, the authors demonstrate active mode locking of an external-cavity quantum cascade laser emitting at 5.2 micrometres at room temperature.Nature Communications 7, 11440
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Quantum cascade lasers: On-chip dual-comb sourceNature Photonics 10, 359
Research Highlights |
Quantum cascade lasers: Beam controlNature Photonics 10, 2
Research Highlights |
Graphene: Terahertz modulatorNature Photonics 9, 780
Research Highlights |
Quantum cascade lasers: Electrical frequency tuningNature Photonics 9, 352
News and Views |
Mid-infrared photonics: Spiral superluminescent emitterNature Photonics 9, 212
Research Highlights |
Quantum cascade lasers: 2D photonic crystal laserNature Photonics 8, 675