Quality of life
Quality of life is a concept that refers to an individual's general well-being, including physical, emotional, and psychological parameters. This concept is often used to describe the effects of a medical intervention on the patient's overall health, not on just the disease being treated.
Physical activity for paediatric rheumatic diseases: standing up against old paradigms
A growing body of evidence supports a shift away from bed rest and inactivity to prescribing physical activity for children and adolescents with rheumatic diseases. Increasing physical activity levels, as well as reducing hypoactivity, can improve symptoms and outcomes in this paediatric population.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 368–379
E-cigarettes induce toxicological effects that can raise the cancer riskScientific Reports 7, 2028
Effects of treadmill running with different intensity on rat subchondral boneScientific Reports 7, 1977
An ecologically-controlled exoskeleton can improve balance recovery after slippageScientific Reports 7, 46721
Thyroid disease: Potential new therapy for ophthalmopathy
Palliative care for Parkinson’s disease: suggestions from a council of patient and carepartnersnpj Parkinson's Disease 3, 17
Primetime for e-health in IBD?
The treatment of IBD is currently suboptimal. Continuous monitoring of patients with IBD, patient engagement and early treatment adjustments are still difficult hurdles. E-Health could be an efficient tool to improve these aspects, but the current evidence for its use in IBD is poor. An integrated cost-effective e-health system supported by a stable legal framework is eagerly needed.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 133–134
Assessment of the Apple iPad as a low-vision reading aidEye 31, 865–871
Quality of life and functional vision in children treated for cataract—a cross-sectional studyEye 31, 856–864