Nature Astronomy 1, 0154
Quantitative evaluation of gender bias in astronomical publications from citation counts
Gender discrimination is very much an issue in academia generally and in astronomy specifically. Through machine learning techniques, astronomy papers authored by women are shown to have 10% systematically fewer citations than those authored by men.Nature Astronomy 1, 0141
SesameFG: an integrated database for the functional genomics of sesameScientific Reports 7, 2342
CancerPDF: A repository of cancer-associated peptidome found in human biofluidsScientific Reports 7, 1511
The evolving landscape of drug products containing nanomaterials in the United States
Analysis of the development of drug products containing nanomaterials identifies several trends as well as the relative rate of approval of these products.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 523–529
Shining a light on the dark corners of the web
Cybercrime researcher Gianluca Stringhini explains how he studies hate speech and fake news on the underground network 4chan.
Text-mining tool seeks out ‘hidden data’
Wide-Open checks that the data sets underlying published studies are made freely available.
Publishing: Springer Nature's reply on fake reviewNature 546, 210
Four decades of open science
INSPIRE, the central information resource of the high-energy physics community, pioneered the open dissemination of scientific literature. It has been evolving to keep up with the new technologies and it is not slowing down.Nature Physics 13, 523–525
Astronomical community: The power of being counted
One ID to rule them all
Some Springer Nature journals, including Nature Physics, are mandating Open Researcher and Contributor IDs (ORCIDs) for the corresponding authors of accepted papers. We provide some context to this initiative.Nature Physics 13, 519