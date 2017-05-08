Psychosis

Definition

Psychosis is a mental state in which the individual’s cognitive judgment and contact with reality are disturbed. Hallmark symptoms of psychosis include hallucinations and delusions. Psychosis can result from a psychiatric disorder, such as schizophrenia, but it can also be caused by substance abuse, a brain tumour or neurodegenerative disease.

