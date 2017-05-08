Psychosis
Psychosis is a mental state in which the individual’s cognitive judgment and contact with reality are disturbed. Hallmark symptoms of psychosis include hallucinations and delusions. Psychosis can result from a psychiatric disorder, such as schizophrenia, but it can also be caused by substance abuse, a brain tumour or neurodegenerative disease.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
The psychosis spectrum in Parkinson disease
The publication of a consensus definition of Parkinson disease (PD) psychosis in 2007 led to a rapid expansion of literature focusing on clinical aspects, mechanisms and treatment. The authors review this literature and discuss the evolving view of PD psychosis, from distinct classes of symptoms to a continuum progressing over the course of PD.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 81–95
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neuroimmunology: Could antibodies cause psychosis?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 66–67
Research Highlights |
Psychiatric disorders: Age-dependent auditory abnormalities
Deletion of Dgcr8 in 22q11.2 deletion syndrome leads to decreased processing of miR-338-3p, leading to an upregulation of thalamic dopamine D2 receptors and auditory thalamocortical deficits that might be associated with antipsychotic-sensitive auditory hallucinations.
Research Highlights |
Neuropsychiatric disorders: A common genetic basis for creativity and psychosis?Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 369
News |
Psychosis risk syndrome excluded from DSM-5
Benefits of catching psychosis early are deemed to come at too high a price.
Research Highlights |
Epilepsy: Risk factors identified for postictal psychosisNature Reviews Neurology 9, 239
Comments and Opinion |
Hydrophobia!
As we learn more about the complexities of water, Bruce Gibb argues that organic chemists shouldn't be afraid to take the plunge into aqueous environments.Nature Chemistry 2, 512–513