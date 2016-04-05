Psychophysics

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 6, 23911
Evaluation of children with ADHD on the Ball-Search Field TaskScientific Reports 6, 19664
Adaptation in sound localization: from GABAB receptor–mediated synaptic modulation to perception
Diverse species use ineraural time differences to locate the origin of sounds in space. Here the authors show that GABAB receptor–mediated feedback onto the medial superior olive modulates the gain of auditory space coding, leading to systematic shifts in the percept of sound location.Nature Neuroscience 16, 1840–1847
The cells and peripheral representation of sodium taste in mice
Mammals are repelled by large concentrations of salts but attracted to low concentrations of sodium. In mice, the latter behaviour can be blocked by the ion channel inhibitor amiloride. Here, mice have been produced lacking the drug's target sodium channel, ENaC, specifically in taste receptor neurons. It is confirmed that sodium sensing, like the four other taste modalities (sweet, sour, bitter and umami), is mediated by a dedicated 'labelled line'.Nature 464, 297–301
Building a better mouse test
As more mouse models are produced, researchers studying neuropsychiatric diseases will need better ways to evaluate them and more realistic assessment of the results.Nature Methods 8, 697