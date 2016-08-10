Latest Research and Reviews
Redefining the concept of protease-activated receptors: cathepsin S evokes itch via activation of Mrgprs
Sensory neurons that mediate histamine-independent itch express Mas-related G protein coupled receptors (Mrgprs). Here, Reddy et al. show that the cysteine protease cathepsin S cleaves and activates MrgpcrC11 without the generation of a tethered ligand, in contrast to other protease activated receptors.Nature Communications 6, 7864
News and Comment
News |
γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA)
Mouse studies suggest transplantation of GABAergic progenitor cells into the spinal cord could help treat chronic neuropathic itch.