- Scientific Reports 7, 3025
Split-BioID a conditional proteomics approach to monitor the composition of spatiotemporally defined protein complexes
The BioID approaches takes advantage of the promiscuous biotinylation enzyme (BirA*) to identify proteins that closely interact. Here the authors improve the resolution of BioID using a protein fragment complementation approach that allows the assignment of protein-protein interactions to specific complexes within a common interactome.Nature Communications 8, 15690
A parts list for fungal cellulosomes revealed by comparative genomics
This study identifies the proteins critical to fungal cellulosome assembly, characterizing the complex as evolutionarily chimeric — an independently evolved fungal complex co-opted catalytic activities from bacteria coexisting within the gut.Nature Microbiology 2, 17087
WIPI3 and WIPI4 β-propellers are scaffolds for LKB1-AMPK-TSC signalling circuits in the control of autophagy
During autophagy, AMPK and mTOR associate with ULK1 and regulate phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) production that mediates autophagosome formation via WIPI proteins. Here the authors show WIPI3 and WIPI4 have a scaffolding function upstream of PtdIns3P production and have a role in the PtdIns3P effector function of WIPI1-WIPI2 at nascent autophagosomes.Nature Communications 8, 15637
Immune regulation: Immune cell social networks
High-resolution proteomics analysis of human immune cells reveals new social networks and establishes a framework for future study of intercellular communication.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 216
Alzheimer disease: Localized proteomics distinguishes AD subtypesNature Reviews Neurology 13, 260
Bioconjugation: Methionine's time to shineNature Chemical Biology 13, 343
Chemical biology: Cell-based fragment screeningNature Methods 14, 225
Synthetic human proteomes for accelerating protein research
The generation of synthetic human proteomes and future derived tools will expand knowledge in protein biology.Nature Methods 14, 240–242
Plant infection: A decoy tacticNature Chemical Biology 13, 243