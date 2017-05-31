Proteome informatics

Definition

The proteome is the entire complement of proteins that is or can be expressed by a cell, tissue, or organism. Proteome informatics is a set of bioinformatic methods (i.e. methods for collecting and analysing complex datasets) that can be used to analyse the outputs of experiments that determine the proteome of a cell, tissue, organ or organism.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment