Proteome informatics
The proteome is the entire complement of proteins that is or can be expressed by a cell, tissue, or organism. Proteome informatics is a set of bioinformatic methods (i.e. methods for collecting and analysing complex datasets) that can be used to analyse the outputs of experiments that determine the proteome of a cell, tissue, organ or organism.
- Scientific Reports 7, 2532
Noumeavirus replication relies on a transient remote control of the host nucleus
Large dsDNA viruses either replicate in or disrupt the nucleus to gain access to host RNA polymerases, or they rely on virus-encoded, packaged RNA polymerases. Here, the authors show that Noumeavirus replicates in the cytoplasm and relies on a transient recruitment of nuclear proteins to initiate replication.Nature Communications 8, 15087
A large-scale benchmark of gene prioritization methodsScientific Reports 7, 46598
Unified Alignment of Protein-Protein Interaction NetworksScientific Reports 7, 953
MSFragger: ultrafast and comprehensive peptide identification in mass spectrometry–based proteomics
An ultrafast, fragment-ion indexing–based database search tool, MSFragger, makes open searching practical and enables comprehensive identification of modified peptides in mass spectrometry–based proteomics data sets.Nature Methods 14, 513–520
Complete fold annotation of the human proteome using a novel structural feature spaceScientific Reports 7, 46321
Synthetic human proteomes for accelerating protein research
The generation of synthetic human proteomes and future derived tools will expand knowledge in protein biology.Nature Methods 14, 240–242
moFF: a robust and automated approach to extract peptide ion intensitiesNature Methods 13, 964–966
Proteomics: Proteome quantification compared
Careful benchmarking improves software methods for analyzing data-independent-acquisition mass spectrometry data.Nature Methods 13, 972
Proteomics: taking on protein complexesNature Methods 13, 721–727
The Author File: Judit Villén
Measuring phosphoproteins reproducibly and taking time to bike.Nature Methods 13, 383
MSPLIT-DIA: sensitive peptide identification for data-independent acquisitionNature Methods 12, 1106–1108