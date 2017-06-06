Proteins

Definition

Proteins are biopolymers of amino acids (polypeptides), joined by peptide bonds, that are generated by ribosomes. The amino acid sequence, encoded by its gene, determines a protein’s structure and function. Newly synthesized proteins can be modified by post-translational modification, altering its protein folding, stability and activity. Proteins often associate into protein–protein interaction networks for function.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research | | open

    In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.

    • Xiuxiu Lu
    • , Urszula Nowicka
    • , Vinidhra Sridharan
    • , Fen Liu
    • , Leah Randles
    • , David Hymel
    • , Marzena Dyba
    • , Sergey G. Tarasov
    • , Nadya I. Tarasova
    • , Xue Zhi Zhao
    • , Jun Hamazaki
    • , Shigeo Murata
    • , Terrence R. Burke, Jr.
    •  & Kylie J. Walters
    Nature Communications 8, 15540

  • Research | | open

    The phytohormone auxin is sensed by SCFTIR1-AUX/IAA receptors leading to AUX/IAA repressor ubiquitylation and turnover. Here the authors show that IAA6 and IAA19 differ in their ubiquitylation and turnover dynamics, differentially contributing to auxin sensing and enabling discrimination of auxin concentrations.

    • Martin Winkler
    • , Michael Niemeyer
    • , Antje Hellmuth
    • , Philipp Janitza
    • , Gideon Christ
    • , Sophia L. Samodelov
    • , Verona Wilde
    • , Petra Majovsky
    • , Marco Trujillo
    • , Matias D. Zurbriggen
    • , Wolfgang Hoehenwarter
    • , Marcel Quint
    •  & Luz Irina A. Calderón Villalobos
    Nature Communications 8, 15706

  • Research |

    High-throughput screening and structure-guided design identified small-molecule inhibitors that prevent the interaction between N-terminally acetylated E2 conjugating enzyme UBE2M and DCN1, an E3 ligase for the ubiquitin-like protein Nedd8.

    • Daniel C Scott
    • , Jared T Hammill
    • , Jaeki Min
    • , David Y Rhee
    • , Michele Connelly
    • , Vladislav O Sviderskiy
    • , Deepak Bhasin
    • , Yizhe Chen
    • , Su-Sien Ong
    • , Sergio C Chai
    • , Asli N Goktug
    • , Guochang Huang
    • , Julie K Monda
    • , Jonathan Low
    • , Ho Shin Kim
    • , Joao A Paulo
    • , Joe R Cannon
    • , Anang A Shelat
    • , Taosheng Chen
    • , Ian R Kelsall
    • , Arno F Alpi
    • , Vishwajeeth Pagala
    • , Xusheng Wang
    • , Junmin Peng
    • , Bhuvanesh Singh
    • , J Wade Harper
    • , Brenda A Schulman
    •  & R Kip Guy
    Nature Chemical Biology

  • Research |

    Crystal structures of hGPR40, a target for treatment of type 2 diabetes, bound to a partial and an allosteric agonist explain the binding cooperativity between these ligands and present new opportunities for structure-guided drug design.

    • Jun Lu
    • , Noel Byrne
    • , John Wang
    • , Gerard Bricogne
    • , Frank K Brown
    • , Harry R Chobanian
    • , Steven L Colletti
    • , Jerry Di Salvo
    • , Brande Thomas-Fowlkes
    • , Yan Guo
    • , Dawn L Hall
    • , Jennifer Hadix
    • , Nicholas B Hastings
    • , Jeffrey D Hermes
    • , Thu Ho
    • , Andrew D Howard
    • , Hubert Josien
    • , Maria Kornienko
    • , Kevin J Lumb
    • , Michael W Miller
    • , Sangita B Patel
    • , Barbara Pio
    • , Christopher W Plummer
    • , Bradley S Sherborne
    • , Payal Sheth
    • , Sarah Souza
    • , Srivanya Tummala
    • , Clemens Vonrhein
    • , Maria Webb
    • , Samantha J Allen
    • , Jennifer M Johnston
    • , Adam B Weinglass
    • , Sujata Sharma
    •  & Stephen M Soisson
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology

  • Research | | open

    N-terminal acetylation is a common eukaryotic protein modification that is primarily catalysed by the N-acetyl transferase complex A (NatA). Here, the authors present the crystal structure of NatA bound to Huntingtin yeast two-hybrid protein K (HypK) and show that HypK is a negative regulator of NatA.

    • Felix Alexander Weyer
    • , Andrea Gumiero
    • , Karine Lapouge
    • , Gert Bange
    • , Jürgen Kopp
    •  & Irmgard Sinning
    Nature Communications 8, 15726
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.

    • Mithu Baidya
    • , Hemlata Dwivedi
    •  & Arun K Shukla
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502

  • News |

    The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.

    • Mo Li
    • , Emiliana Borrelli
    • , Pierre J Magistretti
    • , Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte
    • , Paolo Sassone-Corsi
    •  & Valerio Orlando
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493

  • News and Views |

    Chromatin remodelers are ATP-driven enzymes that can slide nucleosomes along DNA. Chen and colleagues present a tantalizing 4-Å view of the SWI/SNF ATPase motor bound to the nucleosome, which offers novel structural clues into the remodeling process.

    • Dale B Wigley
    •  & Gregory D Bowman
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 498–500
All News & Comment