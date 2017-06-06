News and Views |
Proteins
Proteins are biopolymers of amino acids (polypeptides), joined by peptide bonds, that are generated by ribosomes. The amino acid sequence, encoded by its gene, determines a protein’s structure and function. Newly synthesized proteins can be modified by post-translational modification, altering its protein folding, stability and activity. Proteins often associate into protein–protein interaction networks for function.
Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
A glimpse into chromatin remodeling
Promoter interactions direct chromatin folding in embryonic stem cells
Structure of the Rpn13-Rpn2 complex provides insights for Rpn13 and Uch37 as anticancer targets
In the proteasome, Rpn2 provides the docking site for substrate receptor Rpn13. Here the authors present the structure of human Rpn13 Pru domain bound to its binding site in Rpn2 and provide insights into the mode of action for Rpn13-targeting molecule RA190, which has anticancer properties.Nature Communications 8, 15540
Variation in auxin sensing guides AUX/IAA transcriptional repressor ubiquitylation and destruction
The phytohormone auxin is sensed by SCFTIR1-AUX/IAA receptors leading to AUX/IAA repressor ubiquitylation and turnover. Here the authors show that IAA6 and IAA19 differ in their ubiquitylation and turnover dynamics, differentially contributing to auxin sensing and enabling discrimination of auxin concentrations.Nature Communications 8, 15706
Blocking an N-terminal acetylation–dependent protein interaction inhibits an E3 ligase
High-throughput screening and structure-guided design identified small-molecule inhibitors that prevent the interaction between N-terminally acetylated E2 conjugating enzyme UBE2M and DCN1, an E3 ligase for the ubiquitin-like protein Nedd8.
Structural basis for the cooperative allosteric activation of the free fatty acid receptor GPR40
Crystal structures of hGPR40, a target for treatment of type 2 diabetes, bound to a partial and an allosteric agonist explain the binding cooperativity between these ligands and present new opportunities for structure-guided drug design.
Structural basis of HypK regulating N-terminal acetylation by the NatA complex
N-terminal acetylation is a common eukaryotic protein modification that is primarily catalysed by the N-acetyl transferase complex A (NatA). Here, the authors present the crystal structure of NatA bound to Huntingtin yeast two-hybrid protein K (HypK) and show that HypK is a negative regulator of NatA.Nature Communications 8, 15726
Gene expression: ACSS2 boosts local histone acetylation
During metabolic stress in cancer cells, ACSS2 binds to TFEB to locally boost the production of acetyl-CoA, thereby facilitating the expression of lysosomal and autophagy genes.
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493
Chromatin remodelers are ATP-driven enzymes that can slide nucleosomes along DNA. Chen and colleagues present a tantalizing ∼4-Å view of the SWI/SNF ATPase motor bound to the nucleosome, which offers novel structural clues into the remodeling process.
The spatial organization of the genome profoundly influences how genes are regulated in normal development or dysregulated in disease. A new study of the murine HoxB locus illustrates how promoter interactions direct higher-order chromatin folding.
Transcription: Paused means poised
Promoter-proximal pausing of RNA polymerase II inhibits transcription reinitiation, especially in genes with lower steady-state expression levels.