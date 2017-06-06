Protein vaccines

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Viral pathogenesis: Taking a biteNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 475
Research Highlights |
Viral infection: Stemming influenza viruses
These two studies report novel vaccination strategies to elicit antibodies that target the conserved stem region of haemagglutinin in order to generate protective immune responses against multiple influenza subtypes.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 599
Comments and Opinion |
The case for semi-mandatory HPV vaccination in ChinaNature Biotechnology 31, 590–591
Research Highlights |
Drug-resistance beating adhesins
Research Highlights |
Vaccines: Dual TLR hit for vaccine success
Targeting two TLRs with a nanoparticle vaccine induces persistent antibody responses.Nature Reviews Immunology 11, 234–235
Research Highlights |
Vaccines: Early and late protection from TB
A new vaccine with mycobacterial antigens that are expressed throughout infection is effective against latent tuberculosis.Nature Reviews Immunology 11, 161