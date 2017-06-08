Protein translocation
Protein translocation is a process by which proteins move between cellular compartments. Short amino-acid sequences within a protein, known as signal peptides or signal sequences, can direct its localisation, although translocation also occurs in the absence of these signal sequences. Protein translocation can occur co-translationally or post-translationally.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Exploiting the kinesin-1 molecular motor to generate a virus membrane penetration site
How non-enveloped viruses cross host membranes is incompletely understood. Here, Ravindran et al. show that polyomavirus SV40 recruits kinesin-1 to construct a penetration site on the ER membrane.Nature Communications 8, 15496
Research | | open
The BMP2 nuclear variant, nBMP2, is expressed in mouse hippocampus and impacts memoryScientific Reports 7, 46464
Research | | open
Allosteric modulation of peroxisomal membrane protein recognition by farnesylation of the peroxisomal import receptor PEX19
PEX19 is a chaperone and import receptor for peroxisomal membrane proteins (PMPs). Here the authors present the structure of the farnesylated C-terminal domain of PEX19, and its interaction with PMPs reveals how the farnesyl moiety allosterically reshapes the PMP binding surface and modulates PEX19 function.Nature Communications 8, 14635
Research | | open
YidC and SecYEG form a heterotetrameric protein translocation channelScientific Reports 7, 101
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Protein translocation: The third route to the ER
The newly identified SND pathway is an alternative route for the targeting of proteins to the endoplasmic reticulum that functions in parallel to the SRP and GET pathways.
Research Highlights |
Proteomics: Tracking the proteome
A combination of quantitative mass spectrometry, subcellular fractionation and stringent statistical analyses allows the description of protein translocation events at the proteome scale.Nature Methods 13, 821
Research Highlights |
Protein metabolism: Ceramide switches membrane protein topology
Research Highlights |
Protein translocation: Channelling the route for ER misfolded proteins
Hrd1 may form a channel regulated by autoubiquitylation that has a major role in translocating misfolded proteins from the ER lumen to the cytoplasm for subsequent degradation.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 462–463
Research Highlights |
Cell biology of the neuron: Life in the slow laneNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 400
Research Highlights |
Optogenetics: Follow the PIFNature Chemical Biology 12, 125