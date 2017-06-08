Protein delivery
Protein delivery is the suite of methods by which proteins can be introduced into cells. Proteins can be exploited to produce potentially highly specific drugs. Protein delivery methods must maintain bioavailability and activity of proteins and should not be toxic.
Latest Research and Reviews
Improving the DNA specificity and applicability of base editing through protein engineering and protein delivery
Third-generation base editors consist of a catalytically disabled Cas9 fused to a cytidine deaminase and a base excision repair inhibitor, enabling efficient, precise editing of individual base pairs in DNA. Here the authors describe engineering and protein delivery of base editors to improve their DNA specificity and enable specific base editing in live animals.Nature Communications 8, 15790
Engineered clearing agents for the selective depletion of antigen-specific antibodies
The depletion of antigen-specific, deleterious antibodies during therapy and diagnosis remains an unsolved challenge. Here the authors develop ‘Seldegs’, antigens linked to human Fc fragments with high affinity for the neonatal Fc receptor FcRn, to deplete MOG- and HER2-specific antibodies in mice.Nature Communications 8, 15314
Cytosolic antibody delivery by lipid-sensitive endosomolytic peptide
The trapping of antibodies in endosomes often limits their use for intracellular targeting. Now, a single amino acid substitution on a spider-venom peptide has been shown to attenuate the cell membrane lytic activity and enables the selective rupturing of endosomal membranes. The peptide can be used to facilitate the escape of antibodies from endosomes into the cytosol.
Control of type III protein secretion using a minimal genetic system
The type III secretion system is a needle-like molecular machine under tight regulatory control. Here the authors construct a synthetic type III secretion system gene cluster by deconstructing and rebuilding the wild-type Salmonella pathogenicity island 1.Nature Communications 8, 14737
News and Comment
Translation: Competition at the ribosome exit site
The nascent polypeptide-associated complex (NAC) at the ribosome exit site contributes to correct targeting of nascent chains by determining whether MetAP or SRP associate with the ribosome.
Green tea therapyNature Materials 13, 998
Fibroblast growth factor-9 (FGF-9; GAF) delivery for engineering durable blood vessels
Studies in mice suggest that FGF-9 could be useful for engineering durable blood vessels.