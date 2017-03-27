Protein array analysis

Definition

Protein array analysis is a technique by which proteins spotted in defined locations on a solid support (a protein microarray, or protein chip) are probed for interactions with a probe molecule in a high-throughput, parallel manner. Protein array analysis is used to screen protein function, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, expression profiling and antibody analysis.

