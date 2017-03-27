Protein array analysis
Protein array analysis is a technique by which proteins spotted in defined locations on a solid support (a protein microarray, or protein chip) are probed for interactions with a probe molecule in a high-throughput, parallel manner. Protein array analysis is used to screen protein function, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, expression profiling and antibody analysis.
High-throughput identification of proteins with AMPylation using self-assembled human protein (NAPPA) microarrays
This protocol allows the identification of AMPylated and auto-AMPylated proteins using high-density protein microarrays fabricated using NAPPA technology. Target protein modification is determined via copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition.Nature Protocols 10, 756–767
TCPA: a resource for cancer functional proteomics dataNature Methods 10, 1046–1047
A ligand's-eye view of protein similarity
Classification of proteins by ligand binding similarity offers an alternative approach to evolutionary methods for organizing and understanding biology, allowing new insights into protein function and physiological signal transduction.Nature Methods 10, 116–117
Protein–protein interactions: Tools for the searchNature 468, 852
Jury remains out on simple models of transcription factor specificityNature Biotechnology 29, 483–484
The author file: Stan Fields and Doug Fowler
Pairing selection with sequencing, one can probe how proteins function.Nature Methods 7, 663
Enzyme-nanoparticle array for protein identification
A highly sensitive enzyme-nanoparticle array could help identify disease-associated proteins in patient sera.