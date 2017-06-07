Research | | open
Proteases
Proteases are enzymes that catalyse hydrolysis of the peptide and isopeptide bonds that join amino acids within proteins (known as proteolysis). Proteases can also remove protein post-translational modifications. Exopeptidases remove the terminal amino acids from the protein chain and endopeptidases attack an internal peptide bond, as in trypsin, chymotrypsin, pepsin, elastase and papain.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Separase–securin complex: a cunning way to control chromosome segregation
Separases are crucial cell cycle proteases that control the metaphase-to-anaphase transition by cleaving chromosomal cohesin rings. Two new high-resolution structures of separase bound by its inhibitory chaperone securin illustrate intriguing regulatory mechanisms.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 337–339
Plasmepsin V shows its carnivorous side
Export of effector proteins is crucial for the virulence program of the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum. A crystal structure of the P. falciparum processing enzyme essential for protein export reveals noncanonical aspartic protease features and provides an avenue for antimalarial drug development.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 647–648
Cathepsin B pulls the emergency brake on cellular necrosisCell Death & Disease 7, e2170
Wnt signaling: Trimming the fatNature Chemical Biology 11, 305
Enzyme regulation: A thiol switch opens the gate
AAA+ proteases are quality control machineries consisting of substrate-binding ATPase modules for protein unfolding and a proteolytic chamber. New research now shows a redox switch in the Escherichia coli Lon protease that controls this process, widening the exit pore and activating proteolysis during transition from anaerobic to aerobic environments.Nature Chemical Biology 11, 4–5