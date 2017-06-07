Proteases

Definition

Proteases are enzymes that catalyse hydrolysis of the peptide and isopeptide bonds that join amino acids within proteins (known as proteolysis). Proteases can also remove protein post-translational modifications. Exopeptidases remove the terminal amino acids from the protein chain and endopeptidases attack an internal peptide bond, as in trypsin, chymotrypsin, pepsin, elastase and papain.

