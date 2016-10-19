Prostatitis
Prostatitis is a spectrum of disorders characterized by inflammation of the prostate and the surrounding area. There are four subtypes (acute bacterial prostatitis, chronic bacterial prostatitis, chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome and asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis), which differ according to aetiology, symptoms and treatment.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Detection of DNA viruses in prostate cancerScientific Reports 6, 25235
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Infection: Formalin needle disinfection reduces sepsis risk of prostate biopsyNature Reviews Urology 10, 430
Research Highlights |
Prostatitis: Insights into chronic pelvic painNature Reviews Urology 9, 239
Research Highlights |
Pain: MRI reveals altered brain activity and anatomy in men with CP/CPPSNature Reviews Urology 8, 352
News and Views |
Prostatitis: Predictive value of post-massage urine leukocyte count for AIP
An article in The Journal of Urology addresses a frustrating feature of PSA-based prostate cancer screening, namely the fact that PSA is a fairly nonspecific marker for cancer. The authors provide a potential diagnostic test for the most common non-cancer diagnosis on prostate biopsy—asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis (AIP)—and recommend its use as a means of avoiding unnecessary prostate biopsies.Nature Reviews Urology 7, 65–66
News and Views |
BPH: Predicting TWOC failure in acute urinary retention
Acute urinary retention (AUR) remains one of the greatest challenges faced by a clinician when treating BPH and bladder outlet obstruction. Most importantly, bladder outlet obstruction can be extremely distressing for the patient. A number of therapeutic options are available.Nature Reviews Urology 9, 181–182
Comments and Opinion |
The DABBEC Phenotyping System: towards a mechanistic understanding of CP/CPPS
The high degree of etiological heterogeneity in patients with chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) represents a considerable diagnostic and management challenge. In this Perspectives article, the authors propose a new phenotyping system that they believe will help advance our understanding of the mechanistic basis of this syndrome and subsequently move us closer to developing treatments intended to cure patients with CP/CPPS.Nature Reviews Urology 8, 107–113