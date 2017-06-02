Latest Research and Reviews
ELF5-Mediated AR Activation Regulates Prostate Cancer ProgressionScientific Reports 7, 42759
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Urinary incontinence: Use of α-blockers plus desmopressin is safeNature Reviews Urology 13, 632
Research Highlights |
BPH: Feasibility of water ablation for removal of prostate tissueNature Reviews Urology 12, 652
News and Views |
Prostate cancer: A simplified prostate cancer grading system
Evolving over time, the Gleason scoring system has remained a crucial tool for prognosis and treatment decision making in prostate cancer. A recent study proposes a modification to the current Gleason system that should more accurately risk stratify patients and enable clinicians to make more appropriate treatment decisions.Nature Reviews Urology 12, 601–602
Research Highlights |
Biopsy: Quick and easy prostate core assessment by VR-SIMNature Reviews Urology 12, 595
Comments and Opinion |
Benign prostatic hyperplasia in 2014: Innovations in medical and surgical treatment
Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) remains a hot topic in urological research—more than 800 manuscripts were published on this subject in 2014. The most important advances included improvements in the understanding of the pathophysiology of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and the medical and surgical management of BPH and LUTS, with a particular focus on new combination strategies and advances in surgical technologies.Nature Reviews Urology 12, 76–78
News and Views |
Prostate cancer: Predicting prostate biopsy results—PCA3 versus phi
Data comparing tests designed to predict the likelihood of finding significant prostate cancer on biopsy are limited. A comparison of two such tests—the Prostate Health Index (phi) and prostate cancer antigen 3 (PCA3) score—has found that phi outperforms PCA3 for predicting clinically significant prostate cancer.Nature Reviews Urology 12, 130–131