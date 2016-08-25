Prokaryote

Definition

Prokaryotes are organisms whose cells lack a membrane-bound nucleus, mitochondria and other membrane-bound organelles; they include bacteria and archaea. All the intracellular water-soluble components (proteins, DNA and metabolites) are located together in the same volume enclosed by the cell membrane, rather than in separate cellular compartments.

    A new study reports comparative genomic analysis of 52 geographically diverse strains of Chlamydia trachomatis. The authors reconstruct a genome-wide phylogeny of the species and report extensive genome-wide recombination across multiple lineages of this intracellular bacterial pathogen.

    • Sandeep J Joseph
    •  & Timothy D Read
    Nature Genetics 44, 364–366
