Prokaryote
Prokaryotes are organisms whose cells lack a membrane-bound nucleus, mitochondria and other membrane-bound organelles; they include bacteria and archaea. All the intracellular water-soluble components (proteins, DNA and metabolites) are located together in the same volume enclosed by the cell membrane, rather than in separate cellular compartments.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
One step engineering of the small-subunit ribosomal RNA using CRISPR/Cas9Scientific Reports 6, 30714
Reviews |
Resistance and tolerance to foreign elements by prokaryotic immune systems — curating the genome
This Essay considers how prokaryotic and mammalian immune systems ensure tolerance or resistance to genetic elements. In particular, the authors discuss the restriction–modification and CRISPR–Cas activities of prokaryotes and the analogous immune pathways found in mammals.Nature Reviews Immunology 15, 717–724
Protocols |
Single prokaryotic cell isolation and total transcript amplification protocol for transcriptomic analysis
This protocol enables amplification of the total transcript of a single prokaryotic cell for in-depth analysis. Laser-capture microdissection is used to isolate single cells, and amplified cDNA can be further analyzed by microarray.Nature Protocols 10, 974–984
Research |
CRISPR adaptation biases explain preference for acquisition of foreign DNA
In the bacterial immunity system CRISPR, spacer acquisition is facilitated near replication-termination regions.Nature 520, 505–510
Research | | open
ExoMeg1: a new exonuclease from metagenomic libraryScientific Reports 6, 19712
News and Comment
News and Views |
Genome-wide recombination in Chlamydia trachomatis
A new study reports comparative genomic analysis of 52 geographically diverse strains of Chlamydia trachomatis. The authors reconstruct a genome-wide phylogeny of the species and report extensive genome-wide recombination across multiple lineages of this intracellular bacterial pathogen.Nature Genetics 44, 364–366