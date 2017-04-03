Research |
A 31-residue peptide induces aggregation of tau's microtubule-binding region in cells
The self-propagation of misfolded conformations of tau occurs in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. The microtubule-binding region, tau244-372, reproduces much of the aggregation behaviour of tau in cells and animal models. Now, it has been shown that a 31-residue peptide from tau's R3 domain forms a cross-β conformation that efficiently seeds aggregation of tau244-372 in cells.