Prions

Definition

Prions are an infectious protein usually referring to the protein in mammals called prion (PrP), but the term prions or scrapie protein can be generically applied to any protein that exhibits the same properties of taking on a misfolded conformation (PrPsc form) and templating and propagating further misfolding that leads to its infectivity.

