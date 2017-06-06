Primary biliary cirrhosis
Primary biliary cirrhosis is an autoimmune disease of the liver characterized by slow, progressive destruction of bile ducts in the liver. The early destruction of small interlobular bile ducts leads to build up of bile in the liver cholestasis tissue damage and, in some patients, cirrhosis. Common symptoms are fatigue and pruritus.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A genome-wide association study identifies six novel risk loci for primary biliary cholangitis
Primary biliary cholangitis is an autoimmune liver disease. Here, the authors show that variants in interleukin genes which potentially deregulate their expression are associated with this condition, and suggest that the IL21 signalling pathway may have a role in disease aetiology.Nature Communications 8, 14828
Reviews |
Novel therapeutic targets in primary biliary cirrhosis
Primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) leads to progressive cholestasis, biliary fibrosis and cirrhosis and characteristic symptoms with a marked effect on quality of life. Evolution in our understanding of disease mechanisms in PBC is rapidly leading to the advent of new and re-purposed therapeutic agents targeting key processes. This Review provides a current perspective on potential approaches to PBC treatment, and highlights the challenges faced in evaluating and implementing those treatments.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 147–158
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Primary biliary cholangitis in 2016: High-definition PBC: biology, models and therapeutic advances
In 2016, obeticholic acid became the first new licensed therapy for primary biliary cholangitis in >20 years. This therapeutic came at a time of improved disease understanding from biliary and immunological mechanistic insights.
Research Highlights |
Therapy: Obeticholic acid for PBCNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 558–559
News and Views |
Primary biliary cirrhosis: Renaming primary biliary cirrhosis—clarity or confusion?
What is in a name; and why does the nomenclature of one disease, primary biliary cirrhosis, cause such contention that a proposed name change by those deeply committed to the advancement of its understanding and management stimulate huge debate?Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 678–679