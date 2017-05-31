Preventive medicine
Preventive medicine is a type of medical treatment focused on disease prevention. This strategy could be particularly useful to treat individuals with risk factors for a disease. Strategies used include patient education, lifestyle modification, and therapeutics.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Photoplethysmography for the Assessment of HaemorheologyScientific Reports 7, 1406
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Stones: Cystinuria — supplement supports solubilizationNature Reviews Urology 14, 324
Comments and Opinion |
Cardiovascular disease prevention: lifestyle attenuation of genetic risk
Both rare and common genetic variants predict the onset of cardiovascular disease (CVD), but recent studies have provided compelling evidence that individuals who harbour variants that elevate their risk of CVD can substantially lower this risk by controlling lifestyle-related risk factors, such as smoking, diet, and physical activity.Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 187–188
Research Highlights |
Venous thromboembolism: Thromboprophylaxis with statinsNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 130
Correspondence | | open
Blue inhalers: blowing hot and cold
Research Highlights |
Infection: Dapivirine ring reduces HIV acquisitionNature Reviews Urology 14, 68
Comments and Opinion |
Skin care practices in newborn nurseries and mother–baby units in MarylandJournal of Perinatology 37, 615–621