Prenylation

Definition

Prenylation is the post-translational modification process in which either a farnesyl group, as in farnesylation, or a geranyl-geranyl group, as in geranylgeranylation, is added to a C-terminal cysteine residue of the target protein. Prenylation can be catalysed by farnesyl transferase, Caax protease or geranylgeranyl transferases.

