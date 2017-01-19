Prenylation
Prenylation is the post-translational modification process in which either a farnesyl group, as in farnesylation, or a geranyl-geranyl group, as in geranylgeranylation, is added to a C-terminal cysteine residue of the target protein. Prenylation can be catalysed by farnesyl transferase, Caax protease or geranylgeranyl transferases.
