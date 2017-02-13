Latest Research and Reviews
Stress, glucocorticoids and memory: implications for treating fear-related disorders
Glucocorticoids, which are released in response to stress, modulate the consolidation, retrieval and extinction of memories. In this Review, de Quervain et al. suggest that, in fear-related disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder, targeting glucocorticoid signalling to attenuate fear memories has therapeutic potential.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 7–19
Region-specific roles of the corticotropin-releasing factor–urocortin system in stress
Corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) and urocortins have traditionally been proposed to promote stress and stress recovery, respectively. However, recent findings suggest that this view is overly simplistic. Chen and colleagues review evidence showing that CRF-receptor signalling is region- and cell type-specific and influenced by the individual's experience.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 636–651
Psychedelic compound in ecstasy moves closer to approval to treat PTSD
A promising treatment that uses MDMA could help people suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Immigration crackdowns damage health — even for unborn children
The lasting effects of stress and fear of deportation are beginning to emerge.
CRF and the nucleus incertus: a node for integration of stress signalsNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 158
In retrospect: Eighty years of stress
The discovery in 1936 that rats respond to various damaging stimuli with a general response that involves alarm, resistance and exhaustion launched the discipline of stress research.Nature 539, 175–176
Neurobiology: Rise of resilience
Stress can have a negative influence on the human brain, but increasingly it is the ability to withstand severe stress that is the focus of research.Nature 531, S18–S19
Stress and the brain: individual variability and the inverted-U
It is a truism that the brain influences the body and that peripheral physiology influences the brain. Never is this clearer than during stress, where the subtlest emotions or the most abstract thoughts can initiate stress responses, with consequences throughout the body, and the endocrine transducers of stress alter cognition, affect and behavior. For a fervent materialist, few things in life bring more pleasure than contemplating the neurobiology of stress.Nature Neuroscience 18, 1344–1346